NorthRock Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWM opened at $225.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

