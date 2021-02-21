NorthRock Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $204.73 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.83 and its 200 day moving average is $204.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $399.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

