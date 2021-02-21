NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 9,125 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.