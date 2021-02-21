Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.31

Noront Resources Ltd. (CVE:NOT) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 590564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$134.24 million and a PE ratio of -18.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19.

Noront Resources Company Profile (CVE:NOT)

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, zinc, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, and silver. The company's flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

