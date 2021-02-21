NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NOEJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €40.50 ($47.65).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €41.22 ($48.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 710.69. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a fifty-two week high of €45.20 ($53.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €41.63 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.47.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

