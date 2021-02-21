Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stock Holdings Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 278.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,055 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nordstrom news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

JWN has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

