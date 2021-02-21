Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,192,768,000 after buying an additional 840,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Seagen by 48.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,306 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 123.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,501 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Seagen by 37.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,615,000 after acquiring an additional 554,512 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,897,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.43.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $157.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.57 and a 1-year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 13,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,449,083.86. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total transaction of $1,454,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,096,173 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

