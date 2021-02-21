Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Takes $2.26 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after buying an additional 1,976,690 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,931,000 after acquiring an additional 904,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,779,000 after purchasing an additional 435,840 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,322 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 420,494 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENPH opened at $189.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.24, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.65.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,542,023.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,678 shares of company stock valued at $38,024,997 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

