Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 763 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,932 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,727,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,706,000 after purchasing an additional 132,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,996,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,275,000 after purchasing an additional 98,981 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,238.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,540,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 4,345,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $49.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.