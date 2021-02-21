Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 239 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

NYSE:KSU opened at $212.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $223.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KSU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.