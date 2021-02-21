Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEYS opened at $142.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.86 and its 200-day moving average is $117.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $279,653.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,186 shares of company stock worth $6,969,420 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.18.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

