Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 43.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Teleflex by 20.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Teleflex by 6.7% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $390.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $396.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $414.72.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.27.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

