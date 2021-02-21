Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The Hershey by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,086,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256 in the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $148.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $161.75. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.60.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

