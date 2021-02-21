Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,565 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NIO were worth $29,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 4.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NIO opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

