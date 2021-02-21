NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,879 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $142.02 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $223.89 billion, a PE ratio of 81.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.