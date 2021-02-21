NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. NICE updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.12-6.32 EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.42-1.52 EPS.

NICE stock opened at $248.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 80.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE has a twelve month low of $110.59 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.38 and a 200-day moving average of $244.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.54.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

