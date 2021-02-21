NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.33

Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.33 and last traded at $35.30, with a volume of 18507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGOV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NIC by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIC Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGOV)

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

