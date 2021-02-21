NFTLootBox Tops One Day Trading Volume of $945,637.00 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One NFTLootBox token can currently be bought for about $61.16 or 0.00105321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $945,637.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.49 or 0.00510610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00068593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00089242 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00062633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00076449 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00029312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.94 or 0.00387387 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars.

