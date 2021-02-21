NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) PT Raised to $4.50

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.80.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $844.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.52. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 56.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

