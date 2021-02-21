NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 320.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,081 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

NYSE NEE opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

