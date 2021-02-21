NEXT Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and approximately $57,159.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEXT has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.48 or 0.00397722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000493 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

NEXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

