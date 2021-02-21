NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 3,688 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,686 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $7,286,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $2,497,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $1,059,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $17.02 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -60.79 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

