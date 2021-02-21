NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 2,651 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12,050.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,388 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth $3,110,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth $312,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $17.13 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80.

