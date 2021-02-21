NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 60.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Corning by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Corning by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

NYSE:GLW opened at $38.06 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $39.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

