NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 941 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,957,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,546,000 after acquiring an additional 57,126 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,960,000 after acquiring an additional 362,151 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,993,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,873,000 after acquiring an additional 247,331 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,983,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,370,000 after acquiring an additional 292,492 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,651,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,881,000 after buying an additional 95,995 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE opened at $97.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.38 and its 200 day moving average is $82.27. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

