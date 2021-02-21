NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 2,298 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 880.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $68.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.51. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $69.01.

