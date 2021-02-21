Nexo (NEXO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.32 Billion

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Nexo coin can now be bought for approximately $2.36 or 0.00004234 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded 41% higher against the US dollar. Nexo has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $21.87 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $438.98 or 0.00787280 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00037870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00056421 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00041107 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00017951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.02 or 0.04637863 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

