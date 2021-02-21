NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) PT Set at C$1.50 by Raymond James

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) has been assigned a C$1.50 target price by Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 130.77% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexJ Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
TSE NXJ opened at C$0.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.11 million and a P/E ratio of -9.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.63. NexJ Systems has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40.
NexJ Systems Company Profile
