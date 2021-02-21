NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) PT Set at C$1.50 by Raymond James

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) has been assigned a C$1.50 target price by Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 130.77% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexJ Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

TSE NXJ opened at C$0.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.11 million and a P/E ratio of -9.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.63. NexJ Systems has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40.

NexJ Systems Company Profile

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers artificial intelligence, relationship, process, and data management services, as well as customer support and maintenance services.

