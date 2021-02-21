Newport Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Newport Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235,796 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 39,553 shares during the quarter. Best Buy makes up approximately 0.3% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $123,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.85. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

