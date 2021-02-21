Newport Trust Co Sells 81,618 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Newport Trust Co trimmed its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,863,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,618 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 534,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 190,070 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 506,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 188,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,630,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,064,000 after buying an additional 757,033 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

GNW stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.08. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.84.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

