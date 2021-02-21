Newport Trust Co Has $189.16 Million Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Newport Trust Co lowered its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,373,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57,884 shares during the quarter. United Airlines comprises approximately 0.5% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Newport Trust Co owned about 1.49% of United Airlines worth $189,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in United Airlines by 875.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $81.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

In related news, Director Michele J. Hooper purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $266,850.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

