Newport Trust Co Buys 2,050,002 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 120.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,753,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050,002 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 7.20% of Triumph Group worth $47,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 70.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 2,931.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 49,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGI opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $792.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.23. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGI shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In related news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $155,447.46. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

