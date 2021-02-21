NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “
NewAge stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $379.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. NewAge has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $4.55.
NewAge Company Profile
New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.
