NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

NewAge stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $379.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. NewAge has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NewAge by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 154,969 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewAge by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 205,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 85,191 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of NewAge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewAge by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 20,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewAge by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 29,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

