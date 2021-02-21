New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 813,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $89,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,583,015,000 after acquiring an additional 854,644 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in The Allstate by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Allstate by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,683 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,325,000 after purchasing an additional 267,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 15.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,902,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,134,000 after acquiring an additional 257,955 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $103.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.55. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $124.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

