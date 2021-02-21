New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,400 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Workday worth $92,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in Workday by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,662,000 after buying an additional 737,324 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Workday by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,470,000 after acquiring an additional 571,408 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $68,930,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,116,459,000 after purchasing an additional 304,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC boosted its position in Workday by 113.2% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 400,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after purchasing an additional 212,440 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.38.

WDAY opened at $276.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.49. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $1,014,433.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $2,365,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

