New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,859 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $76,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,489,000 after purchasing an additional 131,558 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 126.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,925,000 after buying an additional 236,896 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 402,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,593,000 after buying an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 291,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,282,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $220.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $246.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

