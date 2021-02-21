New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $104.78 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $104,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. HSBC increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bradesco Corretora lowered MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,611.17.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,910.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,836.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,433.65. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,939.19 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

