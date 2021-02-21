New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 847,201 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 91.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 847,201 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.27% of Marathon Petroleum worth $73,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

