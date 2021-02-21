New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,342 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Generac by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $12.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,817. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $363.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.33, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.85.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.