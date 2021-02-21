New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,745 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for about 4.3% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $18,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWX stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,568. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $57.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.