New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Has $855,000 Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,592,229.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,363 shares of company stock valued at $61,174,903 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDOC traded up $9.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.51. 1,929,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,810. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of -204.55 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.39.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

