New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $9.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.91. 4,937,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $211.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

