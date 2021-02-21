NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Shares Up 5.2%

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) shot up 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $4.63. 1,221,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 498,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NeuroMetrix stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) by 69.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of NeuroMetrix worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

