Needham & Company LLC Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $130.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.92.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $119.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.38. The firm has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

