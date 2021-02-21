NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $104.62 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.03 or 0.00007194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.74 or 0.00490754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00070514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00083428 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00065064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00076778 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.63 or 0.00404822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00028272 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,453,718 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

