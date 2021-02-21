Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) Shares Up 5.5%

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.96. 290,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 461,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $225.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 42,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $176,785.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navios Maritime Containers stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Navios Maritime Containers worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Containers Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMCI)

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships for the maritime industry in Asia and Europe. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 29 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

