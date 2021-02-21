Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) Shares Up 5.5%

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.96. 290,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 461,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $225.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 1.85.
In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 42,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $176,785.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Navios Maritime Containers Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMCI)
Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships for the maritime industry in Asia and Europe. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 29 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
