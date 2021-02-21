National Bank Financial Weighs in on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.87 EPS.

GSY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.25.

TSE GSY opened at C$125.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.71, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$81.97. goeasy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$21.08 and a 52-week high of C$128.11.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.33 million.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

