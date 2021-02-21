National Bank Financial Raises Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$1.50

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BTE. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.55 to C$0.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company an “underpeform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) to C$1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.70 to C$0.85 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.89.

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$0.99 on Friday. Baytex Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$0.27 and a one year high of C$1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$555.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$41,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,699.06.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

