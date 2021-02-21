National Bank Financial Increases Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$33.00

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SU. Eight Capital increased their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.50 price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.44.

Get Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) alerts:

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) stock opened at C$23.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.02 and a 12 month high of C$40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.