National Bank Financial Increases Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$35.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 67.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PXT. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE PXT opened at C$20.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.43. The company has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 23.01. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of C$9.22 and a 52-week high of C$22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.66.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.42, for a total value of C$55,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,522,425.54. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.01, for a total transaction of C$2,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,402,000. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,382.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.